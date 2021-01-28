Cullinan: Cuts to farm payments would have huge impact

The Taoiseach will address the first ever remote AGM of the Irish Farmers Association today.

It will focus on the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy budget, which will be negotiated this year.

Farmers could lose up to 30 per cent of their annual payment if they don’t engage in eco-friendly schemes.

IFA president Tim Cullinan from Toomevara says he wants Micheál Martin to ensure the measure’s not introduced.

“This is very concerning for farmers. It would be devastating because it’s already a low income sector and it would take 30% out of that income.”

“Absolutely devastating for farmers so there’ll be a very clear message to the Taoiseach today that we want a commitment from him that this will not happen.”