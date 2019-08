A Tipperary farm representative has labelled the beef talks taking place over the last few days ‘a damp squib’.

Tim Cullinan, who’s in the running for IFA president, says they failed to address the penalties being imposed by ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak on beef farmers.

He claims these measures are costing farmers over €30 million per year.

The former North Tipp IFA Chairman says decisions need to be made now.