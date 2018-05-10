Cost of leasing land in Tipperary said to be soaring

An Irish Farmers Journal survey covering 155 leases over 6,600 acres across the country found dairy and tillage farmers were paying the highest prices.

Dairy farmers paid 10% more than last year on average for leases according to the Farmers Journal survey while tillage farmers are paying 17% more.

Property Editor with the Farmers Journal Anthony Jordan says dairy farmers in Tipperary in particular are having to pay significantly more

The agriculture industry is already facing major problems due to the weather induced fodder crisis.

Anthony Jordan says such high lease prices could become a major financial burden.

He doubts 300 Euro per acre is sustainable in the long term.