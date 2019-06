Calls have been made by a Tipperary TD for the Government to put measures in place to ensure farmers share in profitability levels in the sector.

According to Teagasc’s 2018 National Farm Survey the average farm income declined by one fifth in 2018.

While the average income of suckler farmers declined to just 8,318 euro in 2018 – a 22% decrease on 2017.

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill says it’s putting young people off getting into the profession.