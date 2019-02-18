Clonmel Meat Factory set for major clean-up

A major clean-up operation is planned for a Clonmel site hit by fire last year.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the Clonmel Meat Factory premises.

The former meat factory at the top of Irishtown in Clonmel was badly damaged by fire last August.

A total of seven fire units were needed to bring the blaze under control.

South City Ltd have now applied for permission to clear the site which had lain idle for a number of years before the fire.

Planning permission was previously granted for a hotel and retail development on the site but this never reached fruition.

The current application before Tipperary County Council is for the demolition and clearance of all existing buildings and structures and levelling of the site.

A perimeter wall will be maintained on all sides including Abbey Road and Convent Road.

A decision is due from the local authority in early April.