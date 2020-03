A Tipperary farmer is calling for a single agency to be given responsibility for the management and maintenance of the river Shannon.

PJ Nevin says that farm land near the rivers Brosna and Shannon are becoming flooded for increasingly longer periods of the year.

Vast swathes of farm land are underwater after persistent rain in recent weeks.

Mr Nevin, who farms near Rathcabbin, says that much of this flooding could have been avoided through better river management.