Caution urged as marts reopen

Local farmers are being warned to only visit marts this week if they have business being there.

A maximum of 30 people are now allowed into the ring as marts reopened yesterday as part of phase two of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Nenagh mart will open later this morning and North Tipperary IFA Chair Imelda Walsh says the trade was brisk in many towns yesterday.

However, she’s warning against any congregations forming.

“We’re not going back to the way things were in the past where it was a social outing for farmers on a Tuesday at the mart in Nenagh or at any of the marts around the county. It’s going to be a while before we get back to that stage.”

“And obviously there’s the social distancing and the hand hygiene all of those things.”

“And if the marts are going to stay open – the fact that they have reopened – it is important that everyone plays their part and adheres to the guidelines set out by the HSE.”