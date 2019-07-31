Calls for Beef Roundtable forum meeting to be held

The Minister for Agriculture is being called on to take immediate steps toward convening a meeting of the Beef Roundtable forum.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath was speaking as protests by the Beef Plan Movement continue apace as part of efforts across the sector to highlight the unprecedented threat to the beef and sucker market.

Deputy McGrath points out that Minister Michael Creed last chaired a meeting of the Beef Roundtable in October of last year.

He says we need an immediate, high level meeting of all stakeholders right across the farming community to try and navigate a way forward; one that will save the livelihoods of tens of thousands of families.