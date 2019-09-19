Cahir beef protest continues

Despite a decision to lift a blockade at the ABP factory at Ferrybank in Waterford, a number of farmers are protesting at the facility.

It comes after those picketing outside a Dawn Meats factory in Slane, Co. Meath ceased their protest yesterday.

Farmers have maintained a presence outside the ABP plant in Cahir through the night after a small number indicated at a meeting in the town last night that they would continue to blockade the plant regardless of any vote to stand it down.

The Irish Farmers Association is encouraging all protests to end in order to “put the ball back in the factory’s court.”

IFA President Joe Healy says progress on last weekend’s deal will only be made once factory gates are cleared.