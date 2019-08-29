Cahir ABP protest to be lifted for a time today

The farmer protest outside ABP in Cahir is set to be lifted for 8 hours today.

It will cease between 12 noon and 8pm, to allow for 180 cattle in to be killed, and for a Chinese inspection of the facility.

A delegation of Chinese veterinary inspectors are due to visit other meat processing plants across the country in the coming weeks.

IFA Presidential candidate and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan says as Brexit draws near farmers need to find new export markets.

The Toomevara native is asking other farm protesters to follow suit when the Chinese inspectors visit their plants, and lift the protest to allow them visit…