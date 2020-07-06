Cahill vows to deliver for Tipp

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he’s very disappointed that the county has been overlooked for a ministerial position in the new Government.

Tipperary is one of five counties without a minister or junior minister, and the Fianna Fáil deputy says he’ll use his position to bring as many resources to the county as possible.

Deputy Cahill had been eager for a role in the Department of Agriculture, due to his previous experience as President of the ICMSA.

He says he’ll be continuing to use his influence for the benefit of Tipperary.

“Whether it’s the ring road in Tipperary Town or the ring road in Thurles, St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel or mental health services for our county I have a very extensive shopping list that I will be bringing forth at the Fianna Fail parliamentary party to try to make sure that Tipperary is well served by this government.”

“But I am disappointed that we haven’t got a position which would help me increase my influence but I will be working 24/7 to ensure that I’m able to deliver as a government TD got Tipperary.”