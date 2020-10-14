Cahill says we have to face up to need for carbon tax

Tipperary Government TD Jackie Cahill admits the increased carbon tax announced in Budget 2021 will impact on the farming community.

However the Fianna Fáil representative says we have to tackle climate change.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the Thurles Deputy said the hike in carbon taxes was something which was agreed by all parties some years ago.

He accepts that the tax will have a significant impact on rural Ireland.

“You know from the agriculture side of things it will increase the cost of contractors on farmers. The cost of extra fuel will have an increased impact on rural Ireland.”

“But I think by ringfencing the money – and that the money is being put back into circulation – its being done in the fairest way possible.”

However Budget 2021 was very much an attack on rural Ireland according to Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne.

He was critical of the increase in carbon tax which has seen the price of petrol and diesel increase from midnight and a jump in the price of coal, briquettes and home heating oil.

The Cashel TD in particular hit out at Deputy Jackie Cahill’s support of the carbon tax.

“Any rural TD that would be happy with the budget is living in cuckoo land. It was a complete attack on rural Ireland again.”

“70% of pensioners are not eligible for the fuel allowance in the first place but they’re still going to be hit by the carbon tax – home heating fuels, the tax on cars and that. So just that alone will tell you the impact this is going to have on a lot of people.