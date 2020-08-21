Cahill ready to step up to the mark

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he will answer the call should Taoiseach Micheál Martin ask him to fill the newly vacant Agriculture Minister’s post.

It follows the resignation of Dara Calleary this morning after he broke Covid 19 guidelines by attending an Oireachtas golf event at a hotel in Galway on Wednesday attended by 80 others.

Thurles Deputy Jackie Cahill is already being mentioned as a likely replacement – however the Taoiseach is taking over responsibility for the department until September.

Speaking on Tipp Today in the last hour Jackie Cahill said he and Fianna Fáil have to accept that a major mistake has been made.

“If Micheál Martin rings me I definitely will be taking up the offer but today I think we have to reflect on the mistake that was made and to ensure that going forward the government send out the right signal to the public.”

The public are cross with the government today and they feel that this was definitely a serious blunder – you know people are under pressure because of Covid.”