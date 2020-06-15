Cahill happy with deal agreed on agriculture

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says agriculture says he had considerable input into the negotiations on a programme for government in relation to agriculture.

The former ICMSA president is Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on food and horticulture.

Deputy Cahill says he’s happy with what’s on the table for the agri-sector.

“I suppose the people of rural Ireland were very nervous of the Greens and you know what the Greens would demand from the agriculture side.”

“But from my point of view I’m happy that what’s there in the programme for agriculture is progressive and will allow our agri-food industry and our farmers to prosper in the lifetime of the next government.”

“And I suppose you know that’s what we get into government for – to try to influence policy and to influence changes.”