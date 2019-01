A Tipperary TD has slammed the Taoiseach’s comments on reducing his carbon footprint by eating less meat.

Leo Varadkar came under fire in the Dail yesterday following his comments, in which he also cited health concerns for eating less red meat.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill was one of those who criticised Mr Varadkar’s remarks, labelling them as flippant.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Cahill felt the Taoiseach’s comments were counter productive for the struggling industry.