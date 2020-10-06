Cahill to chair Agriculture Committee meeting

Brexit and CAP are to dominate the agenda of the new Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, which will be chaired by deputy Jackie Cahill for the first time later. (4pm)

The Tipperary TD has been handed the duties by the coalition Government after being initially overlooked for the desired position of Agriculture Minister.

It’s likely to be an influential role however, with the Agriculture sector in a perilous position due to risks posed in London and Brussels.

As a result, Deputy Cahill believes that two items will dominate today’s meeting with the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“The two topics are Brexit and CAP and of course both of them are coming down the track at a rate of knots.”

“We have the 31st of December for Brexit and they’re supposed to have a seven year programme for CAP in place on the 1st of January. Now it doesn’t look like that deadline will be met. But still the terms and conditions for CAP are all being negotiated at the moment and it’s an opportunity for us to hear what the Minister has to say and put forward our points of view to him.”