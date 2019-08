It is the latest development as protests by farmers over the price of beef are now into their 9th day.

Hundreds of beef farmers across Ireland have maintained a 24-hour presence during the protests including at the ABP plants in Cahir and Nenagh.

They are asking vets not to cross the pickets – however Cashel based vet and Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian says vets are legally obliged to show up for work.