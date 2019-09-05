Beef dispute talks to recommence on Monday

The Agriculture Minister has confirmed that he will facilitate new talks aimed at resolving the ongoing beef dispute.

Michael Creed says that the talks will be held on Monday.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Food & Horticulture – Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill – has called on meat processors to remove legal threats and agree to address key outstanding issues in reconvened beef talks.

His comments follow a meeting of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee of which he is vice-chair.

Earlier Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy spoke to Deputy Cahill about the ongoing dispute.