Agreement reached in beef talks

Agreement’s been reached between Meat Industry Ireland representatives and Farm Organisations in the beef dispute.

In a statement, the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed says the talks have ended this afternoon.

They’ve agreed on a two strand agreement for the reform of the Irish Beef Sector.

The deal involves a number of interventions, to provide immediate benefit for beef producers, as well as a range of strategic steps to address structural imbalances in the sector.

The Minister says a number of actions in the area of market transparency, beef promotion and strengthening the position of the farmer in the supply chain were agreed upon.

Tipperary farmer and President of ICMSA Pat McCormack said he hopes they can say it’s a job well done.