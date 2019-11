Additional lighting for a popular walking route in Cashel is being considered for inclusion in the public lighting programme.

Fine Gael Councillor Declan Burgess raised the issue at a recent council meeting in Tipperary town.

He told Tipp FM News the Old Road in Cashel is a frequently used and very popular walking route used every day and with darker evenings and mornings, more lighting is needed.

It is currently only partially lit up, which Cllr Burgess said is not good enough.