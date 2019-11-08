More action needed for climate change

People need to play their part for climate change and start listening to those around them.

This was one of the messages from Climate Ambassador with An Taisce, Jack O’Neill who spoke in a panel on climate change at the Tipperary International Peace Award forum yesterday.

After receiving the Tipperary Peace Award, Mary Robinson told those at the event that she avails of her free travel pass and uses the bus to travel, in a bid to reduce her carbon footprint.

17-year-old Jack said that some people are set in their ways and are not willing to change, but this won’t work if we are to fight climate change.

He spoke to Tipp FM news at yesterday’s event.