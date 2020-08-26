22 Covid-19 cases among Cahir ABP staff and 16 other close contact cases

ABP says that 22 Covid-19 cases have been discovered among its 460 staff in Cahir, as well as a further 16 positive cases among close contacts.

This figure includes nine people who had tested positive up until last Thursday, when it was announced that all staff would be tested.

Last Thursday, ABP said that eight workers at the plant had tested positive after close contacts of another confirmed case were tested.

This subsequently led to the decision to test all 460 workers at the Cahir factory since late last week.

ABP has informed Tipp FM News today that a subsequent 29 cases have been discovered following the testing of staff and close contacts of confirmed cases.

The company says the site has been operating at a limited capacity since the first positive test on August 14th, and that they continue to work in close collaboration with the HSE.

The company says it’s introduced a variety of industry leading protection measures as part of a company wide initiative that began in March, and that it will continue to work proactively and take direction and guidance from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the matter.