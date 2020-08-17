ABP confirm Covid case at its plant in Cahir

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a meat plant in Tipperary.

ABP Foods in Cahir says the case was confirmed on Friday, and all close contacts of the worker are self isolating and will undergo testing.

It’s the second time a case has been confirmed at a plant in the county, after an outbreak at a mushroom farm in Golden last week.

News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal which broke the story this afternoon, Caitriona Morrissey, told Tipp FM that 30 workers at the Cahir plant have been told to isolate due to their close proximity to the person affected

In a statement to Tipp FM News, ABP has said that they are strictly adhering to Covid guidelines and all staff which were identified as being a close contact to the person affected have been instructed to self isolate and will be tested.

An IFA representative in Tipperary says greater restrictions on movement may be needed to control the spread of the virus.

But Imelda Walsh, the county chair for north Tipperary, says a local lockdown should be avoided.