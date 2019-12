University Hospital Limerick – which serves the north of the county is once again under pressure with 65 people waiting for a bed today – making it the most overcrowded in the country.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 28 waiting for beds with 2 in Nenagh General Hospital.

Cork University Hospital is the second busiest with 57 without beds today.

Overall, according to the INMO – there are 597 waiting for beds throughout the country today.