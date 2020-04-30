85% of businesses have closed or scaled back due to Covid 19

85% of Irish businesses have scaled back or closed completely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chambers Ireland carried out a survey of more than 1,300 members across the country this week.

It found only 15% of them remain fully open – with more than a third shut completely.

Fianna Fáil’s business spokesman, Robert Troy, is calling on the Business Minister Heather Humphreys to provide more support.

“The survey is coming at a very opportune time. Minister Humphreys is coming before the Dáil today and that will give an opportunity for her to listen to the concerns of opposition parties and how we need more supports in place for businesses.”