80% of private rented homes in Tipp are non compliant

80 percent of private rented houses inspected by Tipperary County Council in 2017 were non-compliant.

The local authority inspected a total of 700 properties last year – of which 560 dwellings were found NOT to be in accordance with housing regulations.

Landlords were notified why the properties had failed the inspection and advised what needed to be done –

150 landlords rectified the issues after failing the inspections.

Director of housing Sinead Carr says that most properties have only minor issues: