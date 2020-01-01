73% of Tipp FM listeners aim to do something positive for 2020

Today as 2020 officially starts, many people will start to look at their lives and see if they should be kicking any bad habits or taking on anything new.

Among Tipp FM listeners, there is a strong push towards doing something good for the year.

According to a poll on the Tipp FM Facebook page, 73% of people will be aiming to take on something positive this year, while the remaining will be giving up a bad habit.

A poll on the Facebook page earlier in the week also revealed that 70% would not be making New Year’s Resolutions.