72 patients without beds in University Hospital Limerick

640 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

It’s the highest figure since records were broken last month, when 760 patients were awaiting beds.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility today with 72 people on trolleys.

That’s followed by 64 at Cork University Hospital and 46 at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 36 patients without a bed.

10 of the patients without beds are under 16, with 8 on trolleys in Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.