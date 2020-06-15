700 fewer people receiving Covid-19 payment in Tipperary this week

700 fewer people in Tipperary will access the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

Latest figures from the Department of Social Protection show that 14,600 people will receive the payment this week in the county, a drop of 4.6 percent since last week.

108,000 people who became unemployed as a result of the coronavirus have returned to work since the start of phase one.

Government Official Elizabeth Canavan outlines how many people returned to work in the last week.

“Today approximately 498,700 people who were unemployed last week, will receive their weekly payment of €350 under the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment Scheme. This is a reduction of over 18,000 on the number paid last week.”