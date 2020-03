A call is to be made later this week on whether or not 70 staff at University Hospital Limerick can return to work.

They were sent home for self-isolation last week after it transpired a colleague was one of those who contracted the coronavirus.

However, a hospital spokesperson has said that none of them have developed any symptoms.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Clinical Director for Diagnositcs, Dr Denis O’Keeffe says he does believe UHL is as prepared as it can be for further cases.