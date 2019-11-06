7 million for Tipperary projects

It was announced this morning that €7million has been allocated to three Tipperary projects under the latest round of LEADER funding.

Minister Ring announced that the Roscrea Enterprise, Digital and Social Impact Hub; Templemore Town Hall and Fethard Recreation Amenity; will all receive funding under the scheme.

Fethard Town Park will get €2.6 million, Roscrea Enterprise, Digital and Social Impact Hub will get €1,925,546 and Templemore Town Hall enterprise and cultural centre will receive €2,529,000.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was established under Project Ireland 2040 to deliver the targeted investment necessary to ensure that rural Ireland continues to grow and prosper and deliver on the balanced regional growth that is in everyone’s interest.

Mayor of Clonmel, Garret Aherne welcomed the funding from the Rural Small Towns and Village Regeneration Scheme, saying it will have a huge impact on the three areas.

While Deputy Michael Lowry has warmly welcomed the news, telling Tipp FM News the money will mean a lot to the communities, allowing them to make these wonderful projects a reality.