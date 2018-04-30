67% of jury duty skipped in the Premier County

Almost 7 out of 10 people called for jury duty in Tipperary last year failed to turn up.

6,750 people in the Premier County were summoned to appear before the courts for jury selection in 2017 – just 2,565 of these attended.

At 67% this is by far the highest no-show figure in the country – nationally the average is 10%.

There have been no prosecutions for not presenting for jury duty even though fines of up to €500 can be imposed.

Reports say Court Service staff would have to appear in every case which would cripple the courts service.