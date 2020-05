There are 65 people with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest HSE stats show 26 people being treated as Covid-positive at the Dooradoyle facility, including five receiving critical care.

There are eight people with suspected Covid-19 at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel, none of which are in intensive care.

Nationally, the number of people with confirmed cases of the virus in intensive care has risen slightly in the last 24 hours to 55.