Over 100 people are on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary patients today.

Latest INMO figures show that 63 people are being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, with a further 39 at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Five patients are also on trolleys on wards at Nenagh General Hospital.

Nationally, 518 people are awaiting a proper bed at the country’s hospitals.