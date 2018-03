There are 613 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.

All of the hospitals serving patients in Tipperary are reporting large numbers on trollies today.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 49 people on trolleys.

Limerick has 42, Waterford 26 and South Tipp General is treating 36 on trollies this afternoon.

Hospitals say they’ve experienced a surge in patients who couldn’t travel during Storm Emma.