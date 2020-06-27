60 jobs created as Lidl’s move to new Thurles site begins

50 jobs in construction and 10 more in shop staff are being created by Lidl in Thurles.

The company has this week started demolition works on the site of the old Erin Foods factory on the Slievenamon Road, which is going to be their new home.

It’s hoped the store will be up and running in March, and the company says there will be no delay in the crossover from their current premises on Abbey Road.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Paul Downey from Lidl says this new store will be bigger than the last:

“We currently have 8 stores across Tipperary and we’d have done similar projects in both Clonmel and in Nenagh. We’re really looking to just improve our customer experience and that’s being done by this new, artistically designed, spacious building.

“At the moment we currently have the Abbey Road site on our webiste – www.property.lidl.ie – so we currently have the site to market there. There have been a number of interested parties but at the moment we’re at very early stages there.”

The plan is to also have more parking availability and charging points for electric vehicles.

Paul says the jobs being created will also provide a boost to the area:

“We purchased the site off a company, Baycross Developments Ltd. Both Lidl and Baycross appointed Premier Demolition and they completed, what I’m sure you can imagine, was quite a large demolition project.

“Phase 1 of that is the handover, which allows Monami Construction to start on site this week and the other good news for Tipperary is that Monami Construction have kept Premier Demolition on site as one of their sub-contractors for the groundworks package and civil package.

“I suppose, in terms of direct new jobs that Lidl will create, there’s going to be 10 new positions in the store.

“A project like this would be the equivalent of 50 new full-time construction jobs.”