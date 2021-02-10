6 New Covid Cases in Tipperary

The WHO say Ireland’s recovery from the third wave of Covid-19 has been ‘strong and dramatic’ – but is warning of the danger of a fourth wave.

556 new cases were confirmed here yesterday, along with 68 additional deaths.

It was the lowest number of cases in over seven weeks, and there were nearly 7,000 this day last month.

In Tipperary, 6 new cases were recorded with the 14-day rate now sitting at 203.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid-19, says Ireland has rapidly improved after last month’s peak.