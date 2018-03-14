585 patients on trollies today

There are 585 patients on trolleys in hospitals today, 129 fewer than the record high of 714 on Monday.

However, University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – remains the most overcrowded in the country, along with Cork University Hospital.

Both have 49 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department and in overflow areas of wards.

Meanwhile, there are 24 patients without a bed at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

And management at South Tipp General Hospital are warning that the main entrance has been closed off this morning due to safety concerns.

Strong winds have forced management to close the front entrance. People are asked to enter and exit the facility via A and E.

The surge in figures this week has prompted the Health Minister Simon Harris to forego his St Patrick’s Day, saying it wouldn’t be right to travel during a “difficult week”.

The Taoiseach says the government is working on improving the healthcare system.

But Leo Varadkar says he won’t be cutting his US trip short to come home and deal with the crisis