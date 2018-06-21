58 horses saved since establishment of welfare group

58 horses identified as not being treated properly, have been picked up and sent to the pound across Tipperary since the establishment of an inter-agency group to address horse cruelty concerns in the county.

At this month’s meeting of Tipperary county council, Cllr Siobhan Ambrose asked for an update on that group – made up of representatives from the Dept of Agriculture, ISPCA, the Gardaí and Tipperary County Council.

They’re working with the Tipperary Travellers Horse Owners Association to ensure they understand their obligations around horse wlfare, microchipping and registrations.

Cllr Ambrose says while it’s a positive step, legislation is needed…