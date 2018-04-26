A quick recap on today’s top stories
Lisheen project a huge boost
A €30 million investment on the Lisheen Mine site in Mid-Tipp has been cautiously welcomed by local TDs.
New contractor appointed for Nenagh expansion
Work has recommenced on the new medical block at Nenagh Hospital.
Push to keep Tipp town bypass in the spotlight
Some progress has been made on the issue of a bypass for Tipperary town.
Tipp FM top of the charts
The latest JNLR – Ipsos – MRBI survey shows Tipp FM has increased its listenership stronghold across the Premier County.
Tipp earn place in last four of Munster Minor Championship
Tipperary are through to the Munster Minor Football semi-finals.
