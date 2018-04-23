A quick recap on today’s top stories

New group fighting for restoration of mental health services

A new group demanding the restoration of Mental Health Services in Tipperary warns people are dying due to the lack of proper supports.

[full story here]

Councillors express concerns amid ‘Hidden Heartlands’ announcement

Councillors in North Tipperary have expressed concerns amid the announcement of ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ – Failte Ireland’s latest new tourism brand for North Tipperary and the Midlands region.

[full story here]

Man in critical condition following crash outside Tipp Town

A man remains in a critical condition following a crash outside Tipperary Town overnight.

[full story here]

Operation Thor underway across Tipperary

Gardai are out in force across Tipperary today targeting organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders and other criminal activity.

[full story here]

Niall O’Meara rearing for action following injury

Inter-county star Niall O’Meara made a welcome return to the field of play in recent weeks, following an injury lay-off.

[full story here]

