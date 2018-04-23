A quick recap on today’s top stories
New group fighting for restoration of mental health services
A new group demanding the restoration of Mental Health Services in Tipperary warns people are dying due to the lack of proper supports.
Councillors express concerns amid ‘Hidden Heartlands’ announcement
Councillors in North Tipperary have expressed concerns amid the announcement of ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ – Failte Ireland’s latest new tourism brand for North Tipperary and the Midlands region.
Man in critical condition following crash outside Tipp Town
A man remains in a critical condition following a crash outside Tipperary Town overnight.
Operation Thor underway across Tipperary
Gardai are out in force across Tipperary today targeting organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders and other criminal activity.
Niall O’Meara rearing for action following injury
Inter-county star Niall O’Meara made a welcome return to the field of play in recent weeks, following an injury lay-off.
