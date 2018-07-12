51 on trolleys in Limerick today – 18 in Clonmel

Hospitals serving Tipperary are catering for nearly a quarter of the patients being treated on trolleys today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 296 people without a bed at hospitals across the country this lunchtime.

51 of these are at University Hospital Limerick which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary making it by far the most overcrowded in the country.

At South Tipp General in Clonmel there are a further 18 patients on trolleys around the ED or in overflow areas of wards.