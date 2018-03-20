500 waiting on hospital trollies across the Country today

500 people are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

The INMO says University Hospital Limerick, which serves patients from across Tipperary, is the most overcrowded with 66 people waiting.

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny is next with 42 people in need of a bed.

At South Tipp General, there are 27 people awaiting treatment on a trolley this afternoon, with 24 in Cork and 15 in Waterford.

The organisation is calling on the HSE to continue curtailment of services to deal with the high numbers.

Health Minister Simon Harris says measures announced last week are having some benefit: