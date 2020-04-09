50 visors for frontline staff being given away for free by Roscrea company

50 visors for healthcare staff and those on the frontline are being made available for free by a Roscrea company.

J&C Neville Steel and Timber decided to get them made due to the shortage of that protective equipment at the moment.

Speaking to Tipp Today this morning, Christopher Neville explained how the idea came about:

“A local nurse asked if we had any in stock and it’s not something that we would stock, but we would have clientelle out there that we could buy it off.

“So we went about looking for them and we were able to put our hands on 50 of them through a company in Louth. They arrived this morning into the yard so we have them there now for frontline staff, whoever would require them.”

The company in question doesn’t normally produce visors either but were able to use the machinery they have to make them.

If any member of frontline staff would like to get one of these visors they can email [email protected] and we will arrange.