The amount of land used for forestry in Tipperary has fallen by over 50% in the last few years.

Just over 161 hectares in the Premier County were planted with trees in 2017 according to figures released by the Minister for Agriculture.

This compares with 340 hectares in 2015.

Three counties each planted over 500 hectares of trees last year – Clare, Mayo and Leitrim.

Nationally the amount of land used for forest plantations fell from 6,284 hectares to 5,536 over the last three years – down 12%.