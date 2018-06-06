50 new jobs announced for Cashel

50 new jobs are to be created in Tipperary.

A financial services company based in Cashel will create 50 new jobs in the town having recently acquired an Irish aviation services company there.

DMS Governance provides risk and compliance solutions and plans to create the jobs in Cashel where it currently employs eight people.

The new roles are for highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants.

Speaking on the announcement, Tipperary Independant Deputy Michael Lowry says it’s a great vote of confidence in Cashel