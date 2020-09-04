5 New Covid Cases Recorded in Tipperary

There have been 98 new cases of Covid 19 in the republic, 5 of which are in Tipperary.

No new deaths have been reported.

Of the cases notified today 48 are men and 50 are women, 66% of these are under 45 years of age.

The breakdown of today’s cases is: 24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, eight in Kerry, six in Kildare, six in Kilkenny, six in Limerick, six in Louth, five in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.