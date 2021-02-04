496 Covid cases over last fortnight in Tipperary as incidence rate slowly declines

There have been 496 new cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary over the last fortnight, including 16 reported yesterday.

It’s part of a national increase of 1,013 new cases, as well as a further 94 Covid-19 related deaths.

In Tipperary, the 14-day incidence rate is slowly dropping and currently stands at 311 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s over 70s could begin to be vaccinated at GP clinics from next week.

Logistical plans are currently being worked on in a bid to roll out the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP Committee is Dr. Denis McCauley. He says administering the doses could start soon:

“I think there was always a plan B in relation to this, so I don’t think we’re starting from scratch. I think, once again, it’ll be determined by supply. My understanding is that some supply of vaccine destined for this particular group will arrive next week. So I’d hope that the vaccination process shall begin next week also.”