49-year-old Tipp man appears in court in relation to €1m seizure

A 49 year old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a €1m drug and cash seizure in Tipperary.

James Curtis of Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles appeared in Limerick District Court earlier, and has been charged with possession of drugs for personal use, and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Following Garda objections to him being granted bail, Mr Curtis has been remanded in custody to appear in Nenagh District Court this Friday the 6th of November.

€650,000 worth of cocaine was found during the search of a field in the Kilcommon area on Friday night, while €370,000 in cash was also recovered during the operation.