Forty five Syrian families are set to move to four Tipperary towns as part of a resettlement programme.

The 230 people who make up the 45 families will come to Tipperary between now and 2021.

Clonmel will accommodate 16 families, there will be 12 in both Nenagh and Tipp town and 5 in Templemore.

Speaking at yesterday’s Nenagh Municipal District meeting, Councillor Seamie Morris said what they need is more information ahead of the arrival of the families.